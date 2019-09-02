Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.47 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $76.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

