Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Macquarie raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $99,301,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,040.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 41.2% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 145,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $830,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 6,788,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,822,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $980.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.