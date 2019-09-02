Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yunji in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.70 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Yunji has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yunji will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

