Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) Trading Down 10.3%

Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) shares fell 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11, 3,731 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOGA. ValuEngine raised Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Yogaworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YOGA)
YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.