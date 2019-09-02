Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) Trading Down 10.3%

Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) shares fell 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11, 3,731 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOGA. ValuEngine raised Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Yogaworks alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yogaworks stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,243 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD owned 1.96% of Yogaworks worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yogaworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.