XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. XRP has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and $1.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, BCEX, GOPAX and Coinsquare. During the last week, XRP has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00218661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.01297127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020058 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,362,294 coins and its circulating supply is 42,984,656,144 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, BX Thailand, RippleFox, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Covesting, Coinsquare, Kuna, ABCC, WazirX, Bitsane, DragonEX, Kraken, Coinbe, HitBTC, Zebpay, GOPAX, Liquid, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Ripple China, Bitso, BitBay, Stellarport, BtcTurk, FCoin, Fatbtc, Koinex, Ovis, Coinone, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, Gate.io, MBAex, Bitstamp, Cryptohub, CoinBene, OKEx, C2CX, Gatehub, Exrates, Bitfinex, Independent Reserve, OTCBTC, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Coinhub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Instant Bitex, Exmo, CoinEgg, Huobi, Cryptomate, Braziliex, LakeBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitlish, Korbit, DigiFinex, BCEX, Coindeal, Indodax, Coinrail, B2BX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, BitMarket, Poloniex, Bittrex, Koineks, Bithumb, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Markets, Bits Blockchain and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

