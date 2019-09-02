XEL Price Hits $0.0117 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, XEL has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. XEL has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $429.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

