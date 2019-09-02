Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,150.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $122,150.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

