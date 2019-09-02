Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Shares Up 3%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.35 ($0.55), 872,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,910,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.10 ($0.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.11.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

