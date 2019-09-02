WOLLO Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (WLO)

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. WOLLO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOLLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bitfinex. During the last week, WOLLO has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WOLLO Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Bitfinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOLLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

