WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of MRWSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,012. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

