WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.42

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and traded as high as $46.75. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 675,580 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.