Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

WSM stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

