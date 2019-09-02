William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce sales of $487.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.85 million and the highest is $489.70 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $534.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

William Lyon Homes stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

