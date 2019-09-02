William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 771,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $211,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.59. 209,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,070. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.76. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $313.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,352 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

