William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,674,638 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674,638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Virtu Financial worth $125,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,900. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

