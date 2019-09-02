William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 818,735 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises about 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.30% of Trex worth $264,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $85.53. 252,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,981. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Trex’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $6,487,036. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

