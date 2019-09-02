Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $6.96. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 2,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

