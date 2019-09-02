Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,843. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after buying an additional 2,842,321 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $47,856,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 737,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 107.0% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,026,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 530,780 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.