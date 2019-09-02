WeTrust Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $509.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

