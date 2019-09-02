Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.43

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $21.37. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 93,100 shares trading hands.

WTE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

