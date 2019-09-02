Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.72

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and traded as high as $21.58. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 32,821 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 43.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.