Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 17,549 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,991,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.