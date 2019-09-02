Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Wayfair worth $106,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $272,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $7,776,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $48,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $153,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $374,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.74.

Shares of W traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.74. 1,586,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

