Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 194,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,654. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

