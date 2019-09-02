Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €91.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.32 ($106.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.38 ($80.67). 71,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.51. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 52 week high of €129.80 ($150.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

