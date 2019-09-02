W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $815,325.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00222423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.01313871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00089517 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022044 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,959,461 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.