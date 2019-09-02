Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IID opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

