Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 306.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 833,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

