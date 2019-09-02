Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 5,748 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $7,414,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 438,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

