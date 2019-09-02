Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 23,822 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth $32,687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 635,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,717,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up from $196.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.70.

GWPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,204. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,724 shares of company stock valued at $248,141 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

