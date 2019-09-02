Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,621 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 807.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,264,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 694,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 175,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 640,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1,080.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,274. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1,782.85 and a current ratio of 1,782.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

