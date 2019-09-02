Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on James River Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

