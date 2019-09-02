Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 993,754 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,097,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,035 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,890,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,983,000 after acquiring an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. 1,712,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,261. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

