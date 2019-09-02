Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:VSH opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

