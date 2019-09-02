VeriBlock 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,824.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $26,824.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00220671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01353212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 780,418,101 coins and its circulating supply is 502,428,741 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

