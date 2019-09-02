Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

BND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

