Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

