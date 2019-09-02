Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after acquiring an additional 526,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,663. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

