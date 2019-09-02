Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

