Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Trading Up 4.4%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 211,429 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 263,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

