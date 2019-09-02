Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

UPLD stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

