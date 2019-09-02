Upfiring One Day Volume Reaches $3,048.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Upfiring has a total market cap of $875,163.00 and approximately $3,048.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDEX, COSS, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

