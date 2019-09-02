Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24, 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.