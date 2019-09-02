Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,326. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.