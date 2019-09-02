Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.48.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $237.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.77. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 396.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

