Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $390.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.48.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $237.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.77. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 396.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
