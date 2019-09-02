Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $99.72 on Monday, hitting $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,822,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,308. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

