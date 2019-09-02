UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.10% of UGI worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $1,836,113 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

