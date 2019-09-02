UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,790 ($49.52) to GBX 4,020 ($52.53) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,882.13 ($50.73).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,917 ($51.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,997 ($52.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,855.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,769.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.08 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 31,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,897 ($50.92), for a total transaction of £1,219,566.15 ($1,593,579.18). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total value of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,795 shares of company stock worth $3,962,192,115.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

