UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €196.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €237.00 ($275.58) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €214.74 ($249.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

