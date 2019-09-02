U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 130,791 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 669,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $180.82. 3,649,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,393. The firm has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

